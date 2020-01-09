Gold price today: Yellow metal retreats as Trump allays Middle East worries

India Gold February futures remain rangebound with a negative bias on January 9 following the remarks by the US President Donald Trump that eased the fears of a larger conflict with Iran.

Spot gold dropped nearly 1 percent to $1,559.22 per ounce. Prices had earlier soared to $1,610.90 in the session, their highest level since March 2013.

Donald Trump said Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any US troops, and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, said a Reuters report.

On the MCX, gold contracts for February were trading lower by Rs 18, or 0.04 percent, at Rs 40,092 per 10 gram at 0910 hours.

Gold hit a record high on Wednesday after Iran's attack on US army base in Iraq. In the international market, it tested $1,611 and silver prices were trading around $18.80. MCX Gold touched a record high of 41,293 and silver tested highs of 48,925.

Experts feel that Gold prices are likely to remain volatile and the upside remains capped around 40,200-40,350. Support for the yellow metal is placed at Rs 39,900-39,750.