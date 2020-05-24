App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

The import of the yellow metal stood at USD 3.97 billion in April 2019, according to the commerce ministry's data.

PTI

India's gold imports contracted for the fifth consecutive month in a row, falling by about 100 per cent to USD 2.83 million in April due to the lockdowns imposed globally on account of coronavrius outbreak.

The import of the yellow metal stood at USD 3.97 billion in April 2019, according to the commerce ministry's data.

The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 6.8 billion during the last month as against USD 15.33 billion a year ago.

Close

Gold imports have been recording negative growth since December last year.

related news

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of jewellery industry.

In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports declined 98.74 per cent to USD 36 million in April.

The country's gold imports have a bearing on CAD, which is the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange.

Gold imports fell 14.23 per cent to USD 28.2 billion during 2019-20 as against USD 32.91 billion in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #coronavirus #Gold #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UP government decides to set up migration commission

UP government decides to set up migration commission

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

Ensure compliance of Union Health Ministry's guidelines on domestic travel: Delhi govt to officials

Govt extends validity of vehicle documents till July 31

Govt extends validity of vehicle documents till July 31

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.