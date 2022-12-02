Fuel Prices on December 2: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 2, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Whereas, oil prices settled largely unchanged on Thursday, retreating from an early rally built on dollar weakness and hopes for improved fuel demand in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased in two major Chinese cities.

Brent Crude futures settled 9 cents lower at $86.88 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $81.22 a barrel, up 67 cents or 0.8%.

Both benchmarks remain on target for their first weekly gains after three consecutive weeks of decline. On Monday, Brent touched $80.61, lowest since January 4.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies will meet virtually on December 4, although a policy change is seen unlikely.

