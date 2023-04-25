English
    Fuel prices on April 25: Petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across major cities

    In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST
    Fuel prices on April 25

    Petrol and diesel pump prices remained unchanged on April 25 across major cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.62 a litre. On the other hand, in Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31, while diesel prices are Rs 94.27.

    In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

    In separate news, oil prices slipped in early trade on April 25, paring gains from the previous session, as investors weighed strong holiday travel in China that could boost fuel demand with the prospect of rising interest rates elsewhere slowing economic growth.

    Also Read | Oil prices ease as investors weigh China demand, rate hikes

    Brent crude fell 7 cents to USD 82.66 a barrel at 0013 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 6 cents to USD 78.70 a barrel.

    Oil futures rose more than 1 percent on April 24 on optimism that holiday travel in China would increase demand in the world's largest oil importer.

    Bookings in China for trips abroad during the upcoming May Day holiday point to a continued recovery in travel to Asian countries. Still, the numbers remain far off pre-COVID-19 levels with long-haul airfares soaring and not enough flights available.

    Moneycontrol News
