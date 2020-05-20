Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 40 to Rs 5,780 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May eased by Rs 40, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 5,780 per quintal in 270 lots.

The spice for June delivery declined by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, at Rs 5,540 per quintal in 3,360 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.



