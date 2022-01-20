MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Catch Gamechangers Masterstroke with T Gnanasekar — Episode 4

Gamechangers Masterstroke is a series of live webinars that enables viewers to listen to and interact with India's leading market experts. In the latest, we have one of the finest minds in the commodities markets.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

Every morning, scores of Indians interested in the stock market scramble to check key indicators—how have their favourite stocks performed, what are the factors that would be at play and what is the overall sentiment of the market. Everyone wants to know cues about how markets perform on a given day.

Moneycontrol has been at the forefront of helping our readers to understand how the market functions, what are these cues, and what really is at play in the way markets behave. Gamechangers Masterstroke is our latest effort on this front. Gamechangers Masterstroke is a series of live webinars that enables viewers to listen to and interact with India's leading stock market experts. We will assemble some of the biggest names and sharpest minds in the stock market for our audience.

In the upcoming episode on January 27t at 4:00 pm, we have T Gnanasekar explaining why commodities could be the preferred asset class in times of rising inflation.

Gnanasekar Thiagarajan is an industry veteran, boasting of decades of experience trading in the commodity markets. He works with a raft of corporates and institutions both in India and overseas helping them manage their price risk in commodities. He is widely acknowledged as one of the finest commodity market minds; his views are regularly featured on Moneycontrol, CNBC-TV18, Bloomberg, Reuters, and other publications around the world.

Related stories

Thiagarajan has conducted workshops on commodities in BSE, NSE, MCX and IIM Bangalore. He was awarded the best Commodity Analyst in 2012 by the then finance minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Join us on January 27 at 4:00 pm for the live event with T Gnanasekar in the 4th episode of Gamechangers Masterstroke.

Register here for free!

Limited seats available!
Tags: #Commodities
first published: Jan 20, 2022 07:54 am

