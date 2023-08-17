Agri Picks Report August 17, 2023: Geojit

commodities

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in Gujarat have sown various kharif crops over 8.0 mln ha, as of Monday, up nearly 2% from 7.9 mln ha a year ago, according to state government data. As of Monday, cotton, the major kharif crop in the state, was sown across 2.7 mln ha, up 5.5% from the previous year's figure of 2.5 mln ha. However, the acreage of groundnut, another major kharif crop, fell approximately 4% to 1.6 mln ha from 1.7 mln ha a year ago. Meanwhile, the total area under oilseeds fell marginally to 2.4 mln ha from 2.41 mln ha as acreage of groundnut and sesamum decreased. As of Monday, the state reported 1.35 mln ha under cereal crops, up from 1.33 mln ha last year. While paddy and bajra registered a rise in acreage, jowar and maize saw a drop. Area under pulses fell 10.5% on year to 349,469 ha from 390,819 ha due to a drop in the acreage of tur, moong, and urad. Gujarat, one of the biggest guar seed producer in the country, saw acreage of the commodity rose by 7.8% to 100,025 ha so far, from 92,775 ha a year ago. India received just 1.9 mm of rainfall on Wedensday, 78% below the normal weighted average of 8.9 mm for the period, according to IMD data. All homogenous regions in the country received below normal rainfall, with central, northwest and south peninsula seeing big deficits. Northwest India received 93% below normal showers at 0.5 mm, while central parts got 80% lower rains at 2.0 mm. In the south peninsula, rainfall was 74% below normal at 1.6 mm, and in east and northeast India, it was 59% lower at 4.7 mm. Of the country's 36 sub-divisions, rainfall was 'large deficient' in 29 and 'deficient' in four. Only one subdivision got 'large excess' rainfall. None received 'excess' showers. One sub-division received normal rainfall, and no showers were recorded in another, according to the data. Since Jun 1, the country has received 554.7 mm of rainfall, 6% below the normal weighted average of 588.0 mm for the period.

