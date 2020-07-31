App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
LIVE: Pro Masters Virtual on Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

102 tonnes of gold changing hands on CME's biggest ever delivery day

The assumption that gold could be quickly shipped from London to New York to settle contracts broke down when lockdowns grounded passenger planes used to transport it and closed refineries that shape metal to fit CME specifications.

Reuters

Traders on CME Group's Comex exchange in New York said on Thursday they would deliver 102 tonnes of gold to holders of expiring futures contracts, in the biggest one-day delivery on record.

The bumper number underlines a dramatic change on Comex since March, when the coronavirus crisis weakened links between New York, the world's main gold futures trading venue, and London, the biggest centre for storing and trading physical bullion.

The assumption that gold could be quickly shipped from London to New York to settle contracts broke down when lockdowns grounded passenger planes used to transport it and closed refineries that shape metal to fit CME specifications.

Close

Since then, futures prices have typically been higher than gold prices elsewhere in the world, incentivising traders to ship metal to New York to profit on the difference.

related news

Stockpiles in Comex-registered vaults of gold deliverable against the exchange's main contract have leaped to 1,016 tonnes from 276 tonnes in late March, CME data shows.

Deliveries against active contracts have soared - from just 8,234 contracts representing 26 tonnes of gold in February to 31,666 contracts (98 tonnes) in April and 55,102 contracts (171 tonnes) in June.

On Thursday, traders said they intended to deliver against 32,732 contracts expiring in August, according to the CME.

Some 47,236 contracts were still active on Friday that will either be delivered against by the end of August or swapped for contracts expiring in later months.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Comex Exchange #Commodities #Gold #Market news #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.