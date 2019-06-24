App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola to divest bottling activities in India: Report

Coca-Cola had announced that it has dropped plans to refranchise bottling in Africa, instead, it is opting to retain a majority stake in the operations for the time being.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coca Cola Valuation: $66.3 billion Change in valuation: -5 percent Change in rank: -1
Coca-Cola India may disinvest plants of its asset-heavy bottling partner Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, as per a report by The Economic Times. The move is part of a bid to re-franchise its global bottling business.

"The objective is to move away from the capital intensive, low margin business of bottling over a period of time, (and) to accelerate focus on its concentrate business," a source told the paper.

The beverage maker began talks with existing independent franchise bottlers for the divestment, as per ET. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

HCCB has 18 plants and accounts for two-thirds of Coca-Cola India’s volumes. It is the US beverage major's largest plant in India and reported revenue of Rs 9,082 crore in FY18, as per a filing with the Registrar of Companies.

The company announced it aims for $2.5 billion in revenue by 2020. To meet the goal, the operating structure would have to be modified and sales of a wider range of beverages would have to increase. The company said it would also focus on increasing outlet strength by 1 million and operate under seven zones, instead of the current five.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #bottle #Coca-Cola #franchise #hccb #plastic

