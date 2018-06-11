App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India's output increased by 105 MT in 4 years to 567 MT in FY18: Piyush Goyal

Coal India Ltd's output has increased from 462 MT in 2013-14 to 567 MT in 2017-18, the coal minister said.

State-owned Coal India's output increased by 105 million tonnes (MT) in the last four years to reach 567 MT in 2017-18, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

The remarks come at a time when the country is facing coal shortages.

Goyal, who also holds the railways portfolio, was addressing the media here on completion of four years of the BJP government.

"What used to happen in 7-8 years (earlier) has happened in four years...This 105 MT increase in production in four years took almost seven years to achieve before 2013-14," Goyal said.

The minister said the increase in production was made possible due to the coordinated efforts of both the ministries -- coal and railways.

"There has also been increase in rail freight by 8 per cent in April and May," he said.

The minister also said there has been gradual decline in coal imports in the last few years.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 01:53 pm

