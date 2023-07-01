Coal India's new Chairman Prasad hopes to meet FY24 output target of 780 MT

P M Prasad stressed on the importance of a continuous supply of coal to the power sector.

Coal India Limited's (CIL) newly appointed Chairman P M Prasad said his priority is to ensure CIL achieves its target of producing 780 million tonnes (MT) of coal for FY24, by making use of all available resources and efforts. Additionally, he stressed on the importance of a continuous supply of coal to the power sector.

Prasad took over the top role at the world's largest coal miner from Pramod Agrawal, who stepped down on June 30 following his superannuation, according to an official statement.

New CIL Chairman's profile

Prasad holds a post-graduate degree in mining engineering from the Indian School of Mines at IIT Dhanbad.

He has over three and a half decades of experience in the coal mining industry. Over the years, he has held various positions across different subsidiaries of CIL. His journey with CIL began in 1984 when he joined as a management trainee at Western Coalfields Limited.

The new CIL Chairman led Central Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of CIL based in Jharkhand, in achieving its production targets in FY 2023 prior to assuming the current position.

He also had a three-year tenure as Executive Director (coal mining) at NTPC.

CIL's remarkable milestone in Q1

Meanwhile, CIL achieved a remarkable milestone in the first quarter of FY 2024, with its production reaching a record high of 175.5 million tonnes (MT). This is nearly 10 percent growth compared to any previous first quarter. The expansion in volume amounted to 15.7 MT, compared with 159.8 MT achieved in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also, CIL's production for the month of June stood at 58 MT, a growth of 6.4 MT and a double-digit increase of 12.4 percent compared to June 2022's production of 51.6 MT.