Last Updated : May 01, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal India output declines 11% to 40 MT in April

Of the 40.38 MT produced last month, CIL arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) produced the highest 11.53 MT, followed by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) 9.30 MT and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) 8.73 MT, among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday reported an 11 per cent decline in production to 40.38 million tonnes in April. The company had posted a total production of 45.30 million tonnes (MT) in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, CIL said in a filing to the BSE.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, is eying 710 million tonnes output in the ongoing financial year.

First Published on May 1, 2020 10:18 pm

tags #Business #Coal India Ltd

