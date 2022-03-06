Coal India arm BCCL's output up by record 61% in February to 3.24 MT

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Coal India's subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 percent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonne (MT) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal, a company statement said.

Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL), a Dhanbad-based subsidiary of the Maharatna public sector undertaking, also claimed that it registered the highest off-take growth of around 66 percent to 2.93 MT during the last month.

"BCCL has achieved a record growth in coal production and dispatch in February 2022 as compared to the same month last fiscal," the miner said in the statement on March 5.

The output increased by 61 percent in the last month to 3.24 MT as compared to 2.01 MT in February 2021. The coal off-take was at 2.93 MT last month, up by 66 percent from 1.76 MT in the year-ago month, BCCL said.

After the 2018-19 performance, the Coal India subsidiary is going to produce and dispatch over 30 MT of the dry fuel for the first time, overcoming all challenges such as market slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged monsoon season, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The miner said it achieved a 65 percent growth in rake loading from an average of 12.6 rakes per day in 2020-21 to 20.9 at present. The company also claimed that it supplied 59 percent more coal to power sector consumers during the current financial year.