CleverTap unveils OpenAI integrated content creation assistant 'Scribe'

California-based SaaS company CleverTap on April 17 announced the launch of artificial intelligence-generated content creator Scribe, which has been integrated with OpenAI, the company that has created AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Scribe can generate campaign creatives, analyse emotions, and rewrite them keeping in mind a specific emotion that resonates with the brands’ users, CleverTap said in a release, adding that the feature will be rolled out to customers in April.

"Growth marketers can now auto-generate emotionally relevant copies and expedite content development by using just a few keywords on Scribe," the company claimed.

The technology enables brands to automatically determine the tone of their messages, it said. Marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user, the release noted.

"Based on studies showing how much more value an emotionally connected customer adds, CleverTap has identified five fundamental emotions in MarTech. Namely, fear of missing out (FOMO), anticipation, trust, joy, and surprise — that are integral parameters in the digital world. Scribe has the capacity to produce and analyze content taking these factors into account," the company said.

For digital-native businesses aiming to boost conversions with the aim of emotionally intelligent content, this will be a "game-changer" — driving increased visits, swipes, and spending, the release added.

“Studies show that marketers only have 2 seconds to capture users’ attention in the digital realm. This gives marketers a very brief window to engage their users by tapping into the right emotions and AI enables brands to build these customized campaigns. These advancements in AI will open up the next frontier for marketers and bring back the ‘tech’ in MarTech," said Jacob Joseph, Vice President Data Science, CleverTap.