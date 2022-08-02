Cipla: Watch out for respiratory and Peptide pipelines

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,004; Market Cap: Rs 80,984 crore) has posted a noticeable sequential improvement in margins in the quarter gone by. While this supports the company’s EBITDA margin guidance of 21-23 percent range for FY23, the traction in the consumer health business, and the launch pipeline for Peptide assets caught our attention. (image) The June-quarter sales were a tad negative on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, wherein the growth in exports was offset by the high base effect (Covid related...