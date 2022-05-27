English
    Centre orders action against Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

    PTI
    May 27, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Source: ANI

    The government has asked the Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy work" while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested last year, official sources said.

    Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added.

    Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2021 'drugs-on-cruise' case on Friday.

    Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.

    The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case, sources said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Aryan Khan #Cruise drug case #Current Affairs #India #NCB #Sameer Wankhede
    first published: May 27, 2022 04:54 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.