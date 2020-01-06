App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

CDSL inaugurates its first branch at GIFT IFSC

This is the first depository to start its operations in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said Nehal Vora, managing director and chief executive officer, CDSL.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, India's first listed depository, on Monday inaugurated its first branch at the GIFT City here, introducing delivery-based trading to the existing list of products traded at the IFSC, a senior official said.

This is the first depository to start its operations in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), said Nehal Vora, managing director and chief executive officer, CDSL.

Vora said the operation of CDSL at the IFSC has been launched following requisite approval from markets regulator Sebi.

Close

He said that to start with, 2-3 depository participants have expressed interest to start operations in GIFT City, India's first international financial services centre (IFSC).

related news

"Being a regulator ourselves, we are subjecting ourselves to higher level of transparency in terms of disclosures for these kinds of institutions. Opening an IFSC branch is the first of the many initiatives we propose in taking the entire business of CDSL to the next level," Vora said.

He also said CDSL also plans to launch initiatives such as depository receipts, listing of bonds and a variety of hybrid or combination products.

Vora added that a unified regulator for all financial market investments in the GIFT City as proposed by the government will be a facilitating mechanism, but business will be usual for existing regulators here until that happens.

GIFT City MD and Group CEO Tapan Ray said the presence of CDSL as the first depository in the GIFT City will complete the capital markets eco-system in the GIFT IFSC.

In IFSC, Sebi is the single touch contact, which coordinates with all regulators. All three market segments -- commodities, currency, and securities -- are one in IFSC.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 05:08 pm

tags #Business #CDSL #GIFT City

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.