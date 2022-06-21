English
    CBI arrests joint drugs controller S Eswara Reddy in bribery case to clear Biocon Biologics injection

    Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of the Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon. The company has denied allegations.

    PTI
    June 21, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    The CBI has arrested Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase three clinical trial of the Insulin Aspart injection, a product of Biocon Biologics under development to manage Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, officials said on Tuesday.

    The agency has also arrested Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe, they said.

    After completing the necessary paperwork, the CBI has arrested Reddy and Dua, nabbed during a trap operation on Monday while the alleged bribe exchange was going on, the officials said.

    The CBI has also booked Associate Vice President and Head-National Regulatory Affairs (NRA), Biocon Biologics Limited, Bangalore, L Praveen Kumar, as well as Director, Bioinnovat Research Services Private Limited, Delhi, Guljit Sethi in the case under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy and corruption.
    Tags: #Biocon Biologics #Business #CBI #Companies
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 12:41 pm
