English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Cash Market | Prices reverse from multi-year support in Lupin

    A big bull sash candle closed exactly above EMA 61 indicating a bullish breakout in Lupin

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    September 21, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    Cash Market | Prices reverse from multi-year support in Lupin

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian markets have decoupled, but for how long?

      Sep 20, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The breakdown of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, US pharma companies step up, reforms to make INR a global currency, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers