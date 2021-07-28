MARKET NEWS

Cabinet clears bill to further protect depositors, finance minister says

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Sitharaman said that the bill increases deposit insurance coverage and reduces the time taken for depositors to recover sums if a bank comes under financial stress.

Arup Roychoudhury
July 28, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
LIVE Updates of the Cabinet briefing | FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Cabinet, on July 28, cleared the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Addressing a media briefing after the cabinet meeting, Sitharaman said that the bill increases deposit insurance coverage and reduces the time taken for depositors to recover sums if a bank comes under financial stress.

"This decision will give relief to depositors whose banks are already under moratorium. We will be nearly covering 98.3 percent of all depositors," Sitharaman said, adding that the bill will be tabled in Parliament in this session itself.

The cabinet also cleared the Limited Liability Partnership Bill, she said.

(This is a developing story, more to follow)
Tags: #Cabinet #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:28 pm

