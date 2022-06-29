English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Byju’s to offer over $1 billion to acquire US-based 2U

    The edtech major made the offer of about $15 a share to 2U’s board last week

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    File image of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran.

    File image of Byju's founder Byju Raveendran.

    Byju’s has put forward an offer of more than $1 billion to acquire United States-based company 2U, Bloomberg reported. The offer, which works out to around $15 per share, was made to 2U’s board by the edtech major last week.

    The report noted that the deal is not yet set and talks “could still fall apart”, adding that a deal may not materialise if 2U’s board rejects the offer.

    2U’s market value is $717 million, and it has around $1 billion in debt and other liabilities. It is one among the acquisitions being considered by Byju’s, who has secured over $2.4 billion in funding for pursuing it deals. Also on the negotiating table are California-based Chegg and Lanham.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2U #Business #Byjus’ #Startup #United States
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 10:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.