Byju's board sanctions Aakash IPO; launch by mid-2024

BYJU'S Aakash to go public next year

The board of Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Aakash Educational Services, its tutoring services division, postponing the previously planned 2023 IPO and aiming to take it public by mid-next year.

Byju's board granted its official sanction for this pivotal undertaking and the appointment of the merchant bankers for the IPO will be announced soon to ensure a planned and successful listing next year, the company said in a statement on June 5.

The announcement comes at a time when Byju's faces a deadline to make a quarterly interest payment of $40 million on a loan it raised in November 2021.

Moneycontrol previously reported that Byju's was gearing up for Aakash's $1 billion public listing, valuing the tutoring services unit at $3-4 billion.

Byju's said that Aakash is on track to clock Rs 4,000 crore in revenue in FY24 (2023-24), with an EBITDA (earnings before interest rate depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 900 crore. Byju's acquired Aakash in April 2021 in a $900 million deal.

Close Player

Byju's board granted its official sanction for this pivotal undertaking and the appointment of the merchant bankers for the IPO will be announced soon to ensure a planned and successful listing next year, the company said in a statement on June 5.

The announcement comes at a time when Byju's faces a deadline to make a quarterly interest payment of $40 million on a loan it raised in November 2021.

Moneycontrol previously reported that Byju's was gearing up for Aakash's $1 billion public listing, valuing the tutoring services unit at $3-4 billion.

Byju's said that Aakash is on track to clock Rs 4,000 crore in revenue in FY24 (2023-24), with an EBITDA (earnings before interest rate depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 900 crore. Byju's acquired Aakash in April 2021 in a $900 million deal.