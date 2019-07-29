App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Byju Raveendran is newest addition to India's billionaire club

Earlier this month, Think & Learn, the parent firm of Byju's, bagged $150 million in funding. The deal placed the education app's value at $5.7 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hailing from Azhikode, a coastal village in Kerala, Byju Raveendran has become the newest entrant on India's billionaires list, Bloomberg reported. The former schoolteacher's education app Byju's has hit $6 billion in valuation in a span of seven years.

Earlier this month, Think & Learn, the parent firm of Byju's, bagged $150 million in funding. The deal placed the education app's value at $5.7 billion. Founder Raveendran owns 21 percent stake in the company, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

A reluctant pupil, Raveendran went on to become an engineer, thereafter helping friends crack entrance examinations to some of the country's premier engineering and management institutions. Despite having aced the examination with a 100 percent marks, he did not join any of the IIMs. He began with teaching a small group of students and his classes gradually swelled as his status as an amazing tutor grew.

Close

He ventured into the world of offering education online with Think & Learn, which was launched in 2011. He went on to launch the Byju's app in 2015. With over 35 million subscribers, the business finally became profitable in March 2019.

related news

The edtech startup's latest backer is the Qatar Investment Authority. The Raveendran clan, including his wife and brother, now hold close to 35 percent stake in the venture, sources told Bloomberg. Raveendran reportedly has purchased shares in the latest round of funding to maintain his equity.

The founder has said that Byju's revenues are expected to more than double to $435 million by March 2020. The pace at which the education app is growing has already grabbed the attention of investors from across the world. These include Tencent Holdings, Sequoia Capital, Naspers Ventures as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The online learning app is expected to launch in America by early 2020 in partnership with Walt Disney. This would be the biggest step for the company, in terms of expansion and creativity. The new app would feature Disney characters that would teach students from grades one to three.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #Business #Byju Raveendran #Byjus’ #online learning app #Think & Learn Pvt

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.