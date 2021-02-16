MARKET NEWS

Buy Shilpa Medicare; target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Shilpa Medicare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 16, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Shilpa Medicare


SML reported weak performance for Q3FY2021 with results missing estimates. However, SML’s growth prospects are healthy and performance is expected to improve. The Erosion in the US business due to receipt of the warning letter is likely to be offset by growth in other geographies, new product pipeline. SML’s strategy of building a high-value oncology pipeline for regulated markets and foray into biosimilars/biologics, coupled with focus to pursue opportunities in CDMO & Vaccines space would play out well and support growth.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Shilpa Medicare Limited (SML) with a revised PT of Rs. 520.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Shilpa Medicare
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:48 pm

