you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rushil Decor Limited; target of Rs 1173 Investment Imperative

Investment Imperative is bullish on Rushil Decor Limited has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1173 in its research report dated March 13, 2018.

Investment Imperative's research report on Rushil Decor Limited


Rushil Decor Limited is betting on aggressive expansion in medium density fibreboard or MDF space and green product wood polymer composite or WPC boards in the current and upcoming years. It is targeting almost three times capacity addition of 800 cbm/ day from the current capacity of 300 cbm/ day. Rushil has also started WPC board plant in January 2018 which is environment friendly and preferred option for green buildings.

Outlook

We are expecting the new plant to contribute revenues of Rs.200 crores by FY21 and Rs.340 crores at its peak utilization by FY23 at current market prices. The facility, low cost of funding and economies of scale should help the company garner EBITDA margins of ~25% and PAT margins of ~8.5%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

