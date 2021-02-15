MARKET NEWS

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated February 14, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


The key highlight for Phoenix Mills (PML) was consumption recovery at retail malls with festivities. During Q3FY21, total consumption was at Rs 1,380 crore (up 195% QoQ; at ~67% of Q3FY20) and the improving trend continued in January 2021 – growing 5% MoM to Rs 530 crore (~83% of January 2020). Reported revenues de-grew ~34% YoY to Rs 337.8 crore, with core portfolio (commercial + retail + hospitality) revenues down ~39% YoY to Rs 282.3 crore, dragged by weak hospitality performance (down 74% YoY). Reported EBITDA margin was down 366 bps YoY to 47%.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with SoTP based target price of Rs 950 (Rs 795, earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Phoenix Mills #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:41 pm

