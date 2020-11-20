PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Phoenix Mills; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Phoenix Mills recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated November 17, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Phoenix Mills


Key highlight for Phoenix Mills (PML) was improving consumption at retail malls with festivities amid the expected weak Q2FY21 prints. While Q2FY21 consumption was at 40-55% of Q2FY20, October 2020 consumption was up 44% MoM. Furthermore, for the first seven days of November were ~85% of last year (~75% on adjusted basis). In Q2FY21, reported revenues de-grew ~48% YoY to Rs 214.9 crore, with core portfolio (commercial + retail + hospitality) revenues down ~58% YoY to Rs 170.1 crore, amid retail rental waivers and weak hospitality performance. Reported EBITDA margin was down 810 bps YoY to 42.7%. The company reported a loss of Rs 35.9 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with an SoTP based target price of Rs 725/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 11:49 am

