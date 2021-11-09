Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 485: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC

Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of rS 4.01 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with ~82000 distributors. Market share as on Q2FY22 was at 7.3% Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to ~18% of total AUM

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock We value Nippon AMC at ~9.5% FY23E AUM and revise our target price to rS 485 per share.

