Buy Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 485: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Nippon Life India AMC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1970 in its research report dated November 08, 2021.

November 09, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC


Nippon Life India AMC is among the largest asset managers in India with an AUM size of rS 4.01 lakh crore. The company has a strong distribution network with ~82000 distributors. Market share as on Q2FY22 was at 7.3% Strong presence in B-30 cities that contribute to ~18% of total AUM


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock We value Nippon AMC at ~9.5% FY23E AUM and revise our target price to rS 485 per share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2021 10:15 am

