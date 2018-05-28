App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX India, target Rs 900: Sameet Chavan

"One can look to go long around Rs 805 for a target of Rs 900 by following a strict stop loss placed below Rs 765," says Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sameet Chavan

After a long consolidation, MCX India has finally managed to burst through its recent congestion zone. Recently, several attempts to surpass the Rs 800 mark turned unsuccessful; but this time, there was a decisive breakout seen with humongous volumes.

When such price and volume activity happens after a consolidation phase, the stock prices generally have a tendency to continue this momentum without giving a major dip in the coming days.

Hence, one can look to go long around Rs 805 for a target of Rs 900 by following a strict stop loss placed below Rs 765.

Disclaimer: The author is Chief Analyst, Technicals, and Derivatives at Angel Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #MCX India #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.