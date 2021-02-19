MARKET NEWS

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 610: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.

February 19, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on LIC Housing Finance


LIC Housing Finance (LICHF) is an attractive player in the housing mortgage market, with positives such as stable margins going ahead, pick-up in business growth helped by low interest rates, stable property prices, rising affordability and the government’s push to drive demand for housing. Going forward, as corporate credit demand / capex reboot is expected to revive in FY22E, we believe will augur well for HFCs as they may see lower competition from banks. Valuations reasonable at 1.2x/1x its FY2022E and FY2023E ABVPS; we finetune our target multiple considering the business strengths and fundamentals.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 610.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 19, 2021 02:55 pm

