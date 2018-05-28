Buy Jain Irrigation Systems, target Rs 123: Dinesh Rohira

Dinesh Rohira

Jain Irrigation Systems witnessed a series of correction after registering a 52-week high during the mid-January and broke below its crucial support level.

However, after a healthy consolidation near Rs 90 levels, the scrip made a positive momentum reversal in last week’s trade as it managed to close above its 100-200-days EMA levels placed at Rs 101 and Rs 95 respectively.

The scrip also witnessed a strong volume upsurge as it closed with about 6 percent gains on an intraday basis. It formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on its daily price chart indicating a reversal trend on its weekly price chart.

Further, a secondary momentum indicator witnessed a revival with weekly RSI level shifting upward from oversold-zone coupled with positive cue coming on MACD.

The support level for the scrip is currently placed at Rs 84 and resistance level from the upper band is placed at Rs 135. We have a buy recommendation for Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 123 which is currently trading at Rs 103.90.

