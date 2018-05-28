App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jain Irrigation Systems, target Rs 123: Dinesh Rohira

"The support level for the scrip is currently placed at Rs 84 and resistance level from the upper band is placed at Rs 135. We have a buy recommendation for Jain Irrigation which is currently trading at Rs 103.90," says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dinesh Rohira

Jain Irrigation Systems witnessed a series of correction after registering a 52-week high during the mid-January and broke below its crucial support level.

However, after a healthy consolidation near Rs 90 levels, the scrip made a positive momentum reversal in last week’s trade as it managed to close above its 100-200-days EMA levels placed at Rs 101 and Rs 95 respectively.

The scrip also witnessed a strong volume upsurge as it closed with about 6 percent gains on an intraday basis. It formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on its daily price chart indicating a reversal trend on its weekly price chart.

Further, a secondary momentum indicator witnessed a revival with weekly RSI level shifting upward from oversold-zone coupled with positive cue coming on MACD.

The support level for the scrip is currently placed at Rs 84 and resistance level from the upper band is placed at Rs 135. We have a buy recommendation for Jain Irrigation with target of Rs 123 which is currently trading at Rs 103.90.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Jain Irrigation Systems #Stocks Views

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.