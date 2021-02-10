MARKET NEWS

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 4000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4000 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a healthy Q3FY21 performance. Total 2-W sales volume was at 18.45 lakh units, up 19.7% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 9,776 crore, up 39.7% YoY amid 3% QoQ increase in ASPs to ~Rs 53,000/unit. EBITDA margins at 14.5% were up 80 bps QoQ tracking 60 bps gross margin expansion on a QoQ basis. PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 1084 crore, up 23.2% YoY. HMCL declared interim dividend of Rs 70 for FY21 (includes special dividend of Rs 5; record date – February 16, 2021).


Outlook


We build 17% sales, 20% PAT CAGR in FY21E-23E. We upgrade HMCL from HOLD to BUY, valuing it at Rs 4,000 (20x P/E on FY23E EPS; previous target price Rs 3,480)


TAGS: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:00 pm

