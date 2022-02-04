MARKET NEWS

    Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 725: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dabur India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 04, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India


    Dabur India reported y-o-y revenue growth of 7.8% and muted volume growth of 2% in Q3FY2022 on high base of 16% growth in Q3FY2021; despite raw material inflation, OPM remained at 21%; while reported PAT stood at Rs. 505 crore. Dabur gained market share across 100% product portfolio; rural growth exceeded urban growth by 500 bps; food & beverages business reported robust growth of 38% backed by the Hommade brand. Sustained market share gains, distribution expansion (especially in rural market), investments behind power brands and new launches would help company maintain double-digit revenue growth; OPM to sustain in FY2022.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 42.8x/35.6x its FY023/24E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 725.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Dabur India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:03 pm
