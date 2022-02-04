Buy Dabur India; target of Rs 725: Sharekhan

buy_27632668

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India reported y-o-y revenue growth of 7.8% and muted volume growth of 2% in Q3FY2022 on high base of 16% growth in Q3FY2021; despite raw material inflation, OPM remained at 21%; while reported PAT stood at Rs. 505 crore. Dabur gained market share across 100% product portfolio; rural growth exceeded urban growth by 500 bps; food & beverages business reported robust growth of 38% backed by the Hommade brand. Sustained market share gains, distribution expansion (especially in rural market), investments behind power brands and new launches would help company maintain double-digit revenue growth; OPM to sustain in FY2022.

Outlook

The stock trades at 42.8x/35.6x its FY023/24E EPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 725.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More