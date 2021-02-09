MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India


Q4CY20 results lagged our expectations as revenue/adjusted operating profit at Rs. 935 crore/Rs. 274 crore, down 7.6%/19.6% y-o-y, missing our estimate by 9%/11%. The miss in operating performance was due to lower-than-expected OPM at 29.3% (down 438 bps y-o-y), volumes of 52 million litre (down 3.7% y-o-y) and weak realisations (down 4% y-o-y). However, gross margins improved by 172 bps y-o-y to 59.4%. However, the highlight was the strong operating cashflow of Rs. 893 crore (153% of CY20 reported PAT) due to strong working capital management and maintained DPS of Rs. 5.5 (payout of 93%). Alliance with Jio-BP retail network and focus on gaining market share bodes well for volume growth.


Outlook


Attractive valuation of 13.5x CY22E EPS (close to decade-low valuations) despite strong cash positions, FCF/dividend yields of 6%/9% and RoE of ~56-60%. Hence, we recommend a Buy on Castrol with PT of Rs. 150.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Castrol India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.