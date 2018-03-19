Buy Bank of Baroda, Titan Company: VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "Overall there is more strength to be seen in individual stocks. Stocks like Bank of Baroda which has not gone down in current series, it is up 0.3 percent and open interest has been added to the extent of 7 percent. There is lot of fundamental talk also with the management sounding confident. I am buying the 140 Call at around Rs 7, stop loss at Rs 5 with a target at around Rs 11. This can be a good let us say call for almost 35-40 percent returns till about March 26."

"The second buy call is Titan Company which has seen addition of open interest in longer term and in the month 18 percent open interest, on Friday also 1 percent OI was added in a market which was down. So this is a stock which stands out. I am buying the 880 Call at around Rs 17 with stop loss at Rs 12 and a target at around Rs 25."

"Larsen & Toubro and Hero MotoCorp are essentially calls to buy and protect your Put if you are holding any stocks. Essentially advise to buy those puts if you are holding those stocks for the longer term because nothing is bad in L&T in the longer term but you need to protect your portfolio. So, I am suggesting the 1260 Put at Rs 15, stop loss at Rs 8 and a target around Rs 30," he said.

"Hero MotoCorp has seen OI being built in the current series, but on Friday a lot of short positions were added. So I am buying the 3,550 Put at around Rs 39, stop loss at Rs 20 and a target around Rs 75. These are essentially portfolio dips," he said.