MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

Broker Research
February 01, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints Limited (APL) registered healthy performance in Q3FY2021 with revenue growing by 25%; OPM improving by 439 bps to 26.3%; PAT growth stood at 62%. Volume growth in the domestic decorative business stood at 33% in Q3, well ahead of 11% volume growth in Q2. Sustained demand for decorative paints in tier III/IV towns and strong uptick in demand for premium paint products in metros coupled with scale-up in home improvement business would help maintain double-digit growth in the coming years.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT Rs. 3,000. Leadership positioning in the domestic decorative paints business, focus on becoming a complete play in the home decor space, sturdy balance sheet, and expected higher dividend payout will keep valuations at premium levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:36 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.