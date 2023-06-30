Business in the Week Ahead (July 3-7, 2023)

Market gloom seems to be lifting as key macro data show bi signs of a global recession. The rate pause decision by the Reserve Bank of India and US Federal Reserve, in view of declining inflation, breathed new life into markets. Indian indices powered to a record high this week with the Nifty crossing the 19,000 level and Sensex scaling the 64,000 mark. According to experts, investor interest was reclaimed by a revival of the monsoon and positive sentiment in global markets. The Asian...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A shiny banking system must respect risk
Jun 30, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian rice exporters left in a lurch, quick action needed to tackle flood dama...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers