Business in the Week Ahead (July 3-7, 2023)

Market gloom seems to be lifting as key macro data show bi signs of a global recession. The rate pause decision by the Reserve Bank of India and US Federal Reserve, in view of declining inflation, breathed new life into markets. Indian indices powered to a record high this week with the Nifty crossing the 19,000 level and Sensex scaling the 64,000 mark. According to experts, investor interest was reclaimed by a revival of the monsoon and positive sentiment in global markets. The Asian...