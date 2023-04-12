Business Conclave’23: Shri Ram College’s flagship event is back after the pandemic

Business Conclave 2023

The Business Conclave is the annual flagship event organised by the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, India. The eminent institution has garnered a solid reputation with the country’s best students studying here. This elite college is home to Asia’s largest undergraduate management fest – Business Conclave.

Returning offline for the first time after the pandemic, the Business Conclave is back with much more fervour and excitement than ever before. Students get a chance to meet the prodigies of their fields, the ones who lead by example, right on their very own campus!

The Business Conclave is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and is attended by thousands of students from all over India. It is designed to provide students with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in business and to interact with leading experts in the field. One of the key features of the Business Conclave is its diverse range of speakers and panellists.

In addition to this, the event also consists of various masterclasses and workshops, and national-level case competitions. The event features some of the most prominent business leaders, ranging from CEOs and entrepreneurs to journalists and policymakers, from various domains, providing students with a broad perspective on the world of business. By hearing the stories and experiences of successful individuals, students are encouraged to pursue their dreams and aspirations and to work hard to achieve them.

This year, the Conclave follows the theme "Uniting Visionaries, Redefining Excellence", where the students challenge themselves and elevate their full potential. Join forces with industry leaders and innovators to witness the most awaited event of Delhi University.

The upcoming 16th edition of ‘BCon’ features an enthralling line-up headlined by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Bhupender Yadav, industrialists Naveen Jindal, Suresh Narayanan, Aryaman Birla, and many more.

The focus is often on topics such as sustainability, social responsibility, and the role of business in society. By engaging with these issues, students are encouraged to think critically about the impact of business on society and to consider how they can use their careers to make a positive difference in the world.

In addition, the fest also hosts a variety of national-level competitions that challenge the students’ potential and push them to put their best foot forward. Eight competitions are held under the umbrella of the Conclave – Shri Ram Case Competition, Indian Silicon Valley, The Big Sho(r)t, Policy (K)nights, Anthropos (K)apital, Market Mania, Sustainup and Maestro: The Best Manager.

The fest is held in collaboration with Face Magazine, Dettol Banega Swasth India, Lotus Flex Toothbrush, Chromebook, IGL, Boston Consulting Group, JSW, and many more, this year.

An once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the Business Conclave has it all – revolutionary leaders, nerve-wracking competitions, rejuvenating cultural events, and much more. Fasten your seatbelts and join us for the most enthralling experience of your life on April 12, 13 and 14 this year.