    Economic survey 2023: coal output to jump 17 percent, hit 911 mn tonne

    Coal stock at power plants improved to 12 days as of December 2022, compared to eight days of stock a year ago.

    KT Jagannathan
    January 31, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    Representative image

    The economic survey estimates that coal production for FY23 will increase to 911 million tonnes, about 17 per cent higher than the previous year. In April-December 2022, coal production rose 14 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, and was 21 per cent higher than FY20 (pre-pandemic). “Further, the coal stock at power plants improved to 12 days as of December 2022, compared to 10 days (of stock) as on June 30, 2022, and eight days a year ago,” says the survey.

    Simultaneously, efforts are to achieve self-reliance in coal production as coal availability has been a thorny issue. It has posed a serious cost challenge to industry, in general, and thermal power generation units, in particular.

    In the wake of rising international coal prices, the power sector curtailed coal imports drastically, from 69 MT in FY20 to 45 MT in FY21, and further to 27 MT in FY22. Domestic coal production could not keep pace with rising demand from power-generating plants.

    Steps to ease supply