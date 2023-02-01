English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Indian Railways capex allocation rises to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, highest ever

    The railways was allocated Rs 1.4 trillion in the Union Budget 2022-23, of which Rs 1.37 trillion is earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,267 crore for revenue expenditure.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    February 01, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
    The union budget 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the successful completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

    The union budget 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the successful completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

    The Indian Railways is set to get a capital expenditure push of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 65.6 percent when compared to 2022-23.

    "The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever; 9x of what was in 2013," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.

    The railways was allocated Rs 1.4 trillion in the Union Budget 2022-23, of which Rs 1.37 trillion is earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,267 crore for revenue expenditure.

    The funds will be spent on building railway tracks, wagons, trains, electrification, signalling, and developing facilities at stations while focusing on safety.