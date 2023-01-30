English
    Budget 2023: Here's a look at FM Sithraman's key banking sector announcements in the past

    The government has unveiled key initiatives for the banking sector in recent years that include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code reforms, bank privatization and the Central Bank Digital Currency. How far has implementation of these announcements progressed?

    Jinit Parmar
    January 30, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1

    On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024, her final full budget prior to general elections in 2024.

    Sitharaman is only the second woman to present the union budget after Indira Gandhi.

    As the economy is still recovering from the pandemic’s impact, the budget for FY 2023-24 will be monitored closely for pro-growth measures. One sector that will be closely watched is banking.

    Data on credit growth and bad loans suggest that banks have mostly recovered from the pandemic blues. Still, there are challenges. A potential global recession and its spillover effect on the Indian economy could pose another test for lenders.