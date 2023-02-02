Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: Fineprint of all Budget proposals announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: The last full budget of Modi government before 2024 Lok Sabha elections did give more cash in hand to the middle class, but at the same time stuck to the path of fiscal prudence. From the new 'default tax regime' to infra boost, here's a detailed analysis of all the proposals announced by FM Sitharaman.
Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates: How would the new tax regime affect those earning Rs 50 lakh?
FM Sitharaman has made the new tax regime attractive by reducing the number of tax slabs and peak surcharge rate. The 'default tax regime' now stands to benefit the those in the high tax brackets. Here's an example of someone with a taxable income of Rs 50 lakh per annum. But before we tell you which regime you should choose, let's take a look at some basics first. (Read details here)
Budget 2023 Analysis Live Updates:Earning Rs 15 lakh per annum? Here's how new tax regime may impact you
Even though the FM Nirmala Sitharaman tried to hardsell the the new income tax regime, the choice for taxpayers is not as straightforward. However, a back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that Rs 15 lakh income, coupled with Rs 3.75 lakh deduction, is a break-even point. (Read details here)
