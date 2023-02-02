English
    Budget 2023: New health priorities on horizon with funds for digital mission, workforce expansion

    Primary healthcare hasn’t received the attention it needed but digital push, more nursing colleges, focus on tribal areas, and green signal for collaborative research makes it a budget with a difference

    K Srinath Reddy
    February 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
    The Union Budget has signalled a clear intent to move India into a global leadership position in drug development, digital health and health workforce development. (Representative image/AP)

    Confident that India has moved out of COVID’s shadow, the Union Budget has signalled a clear intent to move India into a global leadership position in drug development, digital health and health workforce development. This aligns well with India’s presidency of G-20 this year.

    With elections ahead in several states this year and at the national level next year, the budget also pays attention to the health needs of vulnerable sections of the population like tribal groups. As the government shifts focus from the pandemic to economic growth, emphasis on green energy transition, food security, sanitation, education, skilling and  livelihoods will also benefit health.

    Juggling Allocations:  Direct allocation to health has, however, had only a small rise which falls short of an inflation adjusted equivalent of previous year’s allocation. The allocation for 2023-24 is Rs 86,175 crore, compared to previous year’s Rs 83,000 crore. The National Health Mission (NHM) has an increase of only 0.78 percent, despite the need to deliver an expanded mandate of comprehensive primary healthcare to rural and urban areas while improving disease surveillance and  pandemic preparedness.

    Increases of 12.3 percent and 70.6 percent, for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Digital Health Mission respectively, are appropriate. The Health Infrastructure Mission, reflected under two budget heads, sees an overall decrease from Rs 5154 crore last year to Rs 4845 crore in the new financial year. This may be because the scheme is still gearing up with last year’s allocation not fully utilised.