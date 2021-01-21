Britannia Inds Q3 PAT seen up 12.1% YoY to Rs. 414.2 cr: Yes Securities

live bse live

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Inds to report net profit at Rs. 414.2 crore up 12.1% year-on-year (down 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,251.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (down 275.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 552.7 crore.

