Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bisk Farm to set up unit in Assam with Rs 100 crore investment

Over 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

FMCG company Bisk Farm will set up a manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of Rs 100 crore, a minister said on Saturday.

Over 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

"Land has already been allotted, and the company will start work shortly," he added.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 07:55 am

