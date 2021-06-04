MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bird Group's Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passes away

Trade sources have informed that he died due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST

Executive Director of Bird Group, Ankur Bhatia, passed away on June 4, after a massive cardiac arrest, ET Travel World has reported. He was 48.

He was survived by his wife Smriti Bhatia, who is an architect, and his two kids- Arnav and Saina.

Bhatia was actively involved in the affairs to shape the course of Indian tourism and hospitality sector.

Bhatia is credited to have brought the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994. The brand today provides travel technology for travel agents and airlines. In 2019, Amadeus celebrated 25 successful years of operations in India.

(More details awaited)

Close
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ankur Bhatia #Bird Group #Business
first published: Jun 4, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.