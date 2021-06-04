Bird Group's Executive Director Ankur Bhatia passes away

Executive Director of Bird Group, Ankur Bhatia, passed away on June 4, after a massive cardiac arrest, ET Travel World has reported. He was 48.

He was survived by his wife Smriti Bhatia, who is an architect, and his two kids- Arnav and Saina.

Bhatia was actively involved in the affairs to shape the course of Indian tourism and hospitality sector.

Bhatia is credited to have brought the Amadeus brand to the Indian sub-continent in 1994. The brand today provides travel technology for travel agents and airlines. In 2019, Amadeus celebrated 25 successful years of operations in India.

(More details awaited)