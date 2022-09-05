English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Biocon may sell part stake in Syngene in open market

    The deal will most likely be at a discount of up to 5 %, CNBC Awaaz has said

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Biocon has around 70% stake in Sygene International.(Representative image)

    Biocon has around 70% stake in Sygene International.(Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Biopharma company Biocon is planning to sell a part of its stake in contract manufacturing services firm Syngene International in a block deal on the open market, CNBC Awaaz reported on September 5.

    The deal will likely be at a discount of up to 5 percent, the report cited sources as saying. More details are awaited.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Also read: Biocon says US FDA issued 11 observations each for firm's two sites in Bengaluru

    Biocon has around 70 percent stake in Syngene. Syngene International shares closed 2.56 percent lower at Rs 578.75 on the BSE, while those of Biocon ended at Rs 292.75, down about 0.96 percent.

    Close
    Syngene International on July 20 reported a 4 percent decline in profit after tax to Rs 74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022. The company posted a PAT of Rs 77 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Biocon #block deal #open market #stake sale #sygene international
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 07:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.