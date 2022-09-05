Biocon may sell part stake in Syngene in open market

Biocon has around 70% stake in Sygene International.(Representative image)

Biopharma company Biocon is planning to sell a part of its stake in contract manufacturing services firm Syngene International in a block deal on the open market, CNBC Awaaz reported on September 5.

The deal will likely be at a discount of up to 5 percent, the report cited sources as saying. More details are awaited.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Biocon has around 70 percent stake in Syngene. Syngene International shares closed 2.56 percent lower at Rs 578.75 on the BSE, while those of Biocon ended at Rs 292.75, down about 0.96 percent.