Binance US to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital's assets for $1 billion

Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Binance.US will buy Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy in a deal worth $1.022 billion.

Voyager selected Binance.US as the highest and best bidder after reviewing options, the company said in a statement Monday. The bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible,” according to the statement, and the company will aim to return crypto to its customers in kind.

The deal values Voyager’s crypto portfolio at just over $1 billion, and includes another $20 million for “incremental value.”

The deal is subject to bankruptcy court approval, and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Voyager collapsed into court protection in July. Its assets were set to be purchased by FTX, but that deal crumbled when FTX itself went bankrupt in November.