English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to go ! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Binance US to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital's assets for $1 billion

    Voyager selected Binance.US as the highest and best bidder after reviewing options, the company said in a statement Monday.

    Bloomberg
    December 19, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
    Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

    Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

    Binance.US will buy Voyager Digital’s assets out of bankruptcy in a deal worth $1.022 billion.

    Voyager selected Binance.US as the highest and best bidder after reviewing options, the company said in a statement Monday. The bid “sets a clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible,” according to the statement, and the company will aim to return crypto to its customers in kind.

    The deal values Voyager’s crypto portfolio at just over $1 billion, and includes another $20 million for “incremental value.”

    The deal is subject to bankruptcy court approval, and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

    Voyager collapsed into court protection in July. Its assets were set to be purchased by FTX, but that deal crumbled when FTX itself went bankrupt in November.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #asset #bankrupt #binance us #voyager digital
    first published: Dec 19, 2022 08:14 pm