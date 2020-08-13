Big Story | Will sales of EVs without batteries make it more affordable?

The Centre on August 12 brought a landmark change to the buying structure of an electric two and three-wheeler in India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed the sale and registration of electric vehicles (EVs) without pre-fitted batteries, which means companies will now be able to sell EVs in the market without the battery.

In FY20, 152,000 electric two-wheelers were sold in India, which was less than 1 percent of the 17.5 million sold during the same year globally. Sales of EVs are not gaining steam in the country despite the launch of two incentive schemes in five years.

Will the new policy boost EV sales in India? Find out in this edition of Big Story.