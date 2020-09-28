172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-story-whats-next-for-lakshmi-vilas-bank-as-shareholders-vote-out-7-directors-from-the-board-5895301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | What’s next for Lakshmi Vilas Bank as shareholders vote out 7 directors from the board?

How does the new crisis at Lakshmi Vilas Bank affect deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders etc? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story

Moneycontrol News

A fresh crisis has hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank as shareholders have voted against the appointment of seven directors to its board.

The bank is in desperate need of capital and was in the middle of a merger process with PE fund backed Clix Capital.

How does this new crisis effect deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders etc? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #Business #India #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.