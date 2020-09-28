Big Story | What’s next for Lakshmi Vilas Bank as shareholders vote out 7 directors from the board?

How does the new crisis at Lakshmi Vilas Bank affect deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders etc? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story
A fresh crisis has hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank as shareholders have voted against the appointment of seven directors to its board.
The bank is in desperate need of capital and was in the middle of a merger process with PE fund backed Clix Capital.How does this new crisis effect deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders etc? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 06:38 pm